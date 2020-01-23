comscore Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without talking | BGR India
Kids are using AirPods to talk in class without really talking

As part of this new use-case, kids can talk to each other with the help of Apple AirPods without talking. Users make use of the wireless connectivity and text-to-speech feature to talk with each other during class.

  Published: January 23, 2020 5:21 PM IST
Apple AirPods, the true wireless earbuds are currently thee most popular audio accessories in the market. After the success of the first-generation AirPods, the company launched two successors last year. The entire AirPod lineup has gradually helped shift the smartphone industry away from the 3.5mm audio socket. In addition, the quality and form factor has also pushed other companies to create their own wireless offerings. This lineup has also allowed Apple to create a separate, constant stream of revenue. In addition, the wireless future has also come up with its problems of easily losing earbuds.

Apple AirPods swapping; details

Regardless of the problems and countless stories about lost AirPods, popularity has turned them into a must-have. As an increasing number of users use the product, the type of use cases varies in accordance. According to a new report from iMore, it looks like kids are using the AirPods in an interesting manner. As part of this new use-case, kids can talk to each other with the help of AirPods without actually talking. Users make use of the wireless connectivity and text-to-speech feature to talk with each other during class. To ensure that this works, kids swap their AirPods with each other before the class.

Inspecting this more closely, your friend will have one of your AirPod earbuds. You can type your message on your AirPod connected iPhone and then use the text-to-speech feature. This feature will ensure that the feature dictates the message in your AirPods. Your friend will be able to hear the dictation on the swapped AirPod. Friends will be able to talk to each other with the help of this manner.

In addition, users can also use this trick to get out of countless situations. This includes communicating during a long and boring office meeting, airplanes with no adjacent seats, and more. The report did note that this mode of communication is not really efficient or different from regular texts.

