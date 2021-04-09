Kids being sent into zoom detention: What is it?

With educational institutes still in remote learning mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both teachers and students face new challenges at a number of stages. Many students are experiencing remote learning fatigue and are finding it difficult to remain focused in their classes. For such children who are not paying attention, teachers have now started punishing them with virtual detentions. Also Read - Don't be like #Shweta: Here's how to mute audio on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

Uju Anya, a linguistics professor at Penn State University took to Twitter to voice out her concern as her child was sent to Zoom detention for not paying attention. She explained that her child received a mail with the link to the detention room, where the child supposed to discuss and reflect on why she was not paying attention in the class with a behaviour interventionist.

In the tweet thread, Anya revealed that she was notified about her child's inability to pay attention via emails and the child was also provided with multiple verbal warnings regarding the same. She said that the email addressing her stated that her daughter "gets distracted, plays computer games, ignores the teacher, or just signs off Zoom."

Anya does not blame the teacher for what has happened but states that “Zoom detention is ridiculous.” On the other hand, multiple people replying to her tweet state that the school is trying to help out her child by making her talk to a behaviour interventionist and trying to figure out a way to make her more focused.

This is not the only case of virtual detention we have seen in recent times. To date, there have been many cases of Zoom detention and online suspensions.

Below is Uju Anya’s tweet thread if you want to read:

My child got sent to Zoom detention for not paying attention in Zoom 4th grade. Email said here’s the link to access the room to serve detention. I swear I’m trying so hard to take this life seriously. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

So, more details. This is an office referral, where the teacher gives repeated verbal warnings over time, then escalates to sending the child to the principal’s office and notifying parents. At “detention” she’s supposed to discuss and reflect with the behavior interventionist. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

The repeated behavior the teacher warned my 9yo and emailed me previously about is my child’s inability to focus consistently in online class and complete the assignments. She frequently gets distracted, plays computer games, ignores the teacher, or just signs off Zoom. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

My child is struggling to keep it together during this pandemic like all of us. I chose remote learning to keep her safe, and I understand doing 4th grade on Zoom is difficult. It’s also hard for teacher who manages both kids in class and online. But Zoom detention is ridiculous. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021