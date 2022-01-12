comscore Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
  • Home
  • News
  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

The group of investors who have filed the suit are seeking monetary relief for the damages caused to them due to the alleged pump-and-dump scheme.

Kim Kardashian

(Image: Twitter/ Kim Kardashian West)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, American boxer Floyd Mayweather, and NBA player Paul Pierce along with others are facing a legal investigation as a part of a class-action lawsuit filed in the state of California, US. All of these celebrities have been sued for allegedly participating in an organised pump-and-dump scheme focused around EthereumMax (EMAX). The lawsuit claims that all investors who invested money in the crypto asset eventually lost their capital. Also Read - This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

The charges imposed include violations of US state consumer protection laws, common law over aiding and abetting as well as unjust enrichment. The investigation for the lawsuit will follow the trace of these celebrities in promoting worthless cryptocurrency tokens. Also Read - How to secretly view someone's Instagram Story: 3 simple ways you can try

To recall, back in June last year, Kim Kardashian posted about EMAX on her Instagram in a Story format, which showed the post for 24 hours to her over 270 million users. The post had a swipe-up option redirecting people to join the EMAX community. After this post, the cryptocurrency gained over 1,370 percent. Also Read - What is Wordle and how to play it?

“Are you guys into crypto???? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the EthereumMax token! A few minutes ago Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens – literally 50 percent of their admin wallet giving back to the entire EMAX community,” Kardashian’s later post stating this has been submitted in the lawsuit as a screenshot.

NBA player Paul Pierce promoted the cryptocurrency in a tweet embedded below:

After this, EthereumMax issued a press release stating it was “the exclusive cryptocurrency accepted for online ticket purchasing for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Pay-Per-View event.”

The complaint reads, “The Company’s executives, collaborating with several celebrity promoters, (a) made false or misleading statements to investors about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities and (b) disguised their control over EthereumMax and a significant percent of the EMAX tokens that were available for public trading during the relevant period.”

After all of this, on July 15, 2021, EMAX lost 98 percent of its value. It is currently trading at around $0.000000016.

The group of investors who have filed the suit are seeking monetary relief for the damages caused to them due to the alleged pump-and-dump scheme.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 8:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
News
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

News

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

Electric Vehicle

Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title

Gaming

New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
How to secretly view someone's Instagram Story

How To

How to secretly view someone's Instagram Story
What is Wordle and how to play it?

News

What is Wordle and how to play it?
Twitter s redesigned retweets will let you react with photos, videos

Apps

Twitter s redesigned retweets will let you react with photos, videos

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus Nord CE 2 भारत में जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, वेबसाइट से सामने आई डिटेल

Free Fire में आया बड़ा ऑफर, गन स्किन्स पर आज मिलेगा 50% डिस्काउंट

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 17 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, डिस्काउंट और डील के साथ मिलेगा बैंक ऑफर

इन धांसू फीचर के साथ लॉन्च होगी ब्लैक शॉर्क 5 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Ola हर दिन बना रहा है 1000 electric scooter, कस्टमर्स को जल्द मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

News

Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth
Electric Vehicle
Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

News

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address
New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title

Gaming

New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title
How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers