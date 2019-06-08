Super Plastronics (SPPL), the brand licensee for Kodak in India has just launched two new Smart LED TVs. According to the announcement, both these LED TVs are part of the Kodak XPRO TV series. The first of the two models is the Kodak 43FHDXPRO which sports a 43-inch display and FHD resolution. Talking about the second one we have the Kodak 50FHDXPRO with FHD resolution and 50-inch display size. Given that both are Smart LED TVs, they come with all the usual connectivity features. This launch comes after the company launched two models with 32-inch and 40-inch display as part of the XPRO lineup.

Similar to most Smart LED TVs in the market, SPPL is also trying to attract buyers with aggressive pricing. According to the announcement, the 43-inch Smart LED TV model will come for Rs 20,999. Talking about the larger model, the price is Rs 24,999 and both will go on sale starting from June 10 on Flipkart. As part of the announcement, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, the Director, and CEO of SPPL issued a statement. In the statement, Marwah said, “We embrace change and have always been innovating to bring a different experience to our customers. Recently we added Kodak XPRO TVs to our family of TV products so customers can experience big screen TVs with affordable prices.”

Kodak 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO specifications

The Kodak 43FHDXPRO will come with a Cortex CA53 SoC with a Quad-core CPU with up to 1.5GHz clock-speed. As previously mentioned, the TV will come with FHD resolution and run Android 7.1 Nougat-based software. SPPL has also added 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in this Smart LED TV. Talking about Kodak 50FHDXPRO, we get a Cortex CA53 SoC with Dual-core CPU clocked at up to 1.3GHz. The display resolution, RAM and internal storage in this model are similar to what we get in 43FHDXPRO.

One key difference between Kotak 43FHDXPRO and the Kotak 50FHDXPRO is the software. The larger 50-inch TV comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop-based software which is quite old than what most rivals run. Given that both are Smart TVs, users can install their favorite streaming apps like YouTube, Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more on them.