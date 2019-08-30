comscore Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Kodak XPRO-series 4K LED Smart TVs launched, price in India starts at Rs 22,499

Kodak XPRO-series LED TVs have been launched in India. They will be available to purchase in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models.

  Published: August 30, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), the brand licensee for Kodak in India has launched three new LED Smart TVs in India. The new series is called Kodak XPRO, which is the same that was launched in April. While the older models feature full HD displays, the new models come with 4K panels. Here is all you need to know about the new Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs.

Speaking about the new launches, Super Plastronics Director and CEO, Avneet Singh Marwah said “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Kodak XPRO HD LED TV series. We have always marked our efforts proactively to support the demands of our customer. Thus, we have come up with these 4K models and recently we have started new production line at our Noida facility with a production capacity of 3000 units in a day and we will be offering 2-3 variants in every quarter.”

Kodak XPRO-series 4K TVs price in India, availability

Kodak will be offering the new LED Smart TVs in three sizes. The Kodak 43 4KXPRO with 43-inch panel will be available for Rs 22,499. The next is the Kodak 50 4KXPRO with 50-inch panel, and it will be available for Rs 27,999. Lastly, there is Kodak 55 4KXPRO with 55-inch 4K panel. It will set you back by Rs 31,999. All three models will be exclusively available to purchase from Flipkart starting September 1, TheMobileIndian reports.

Kodak XPRO-series 4K TVs specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Kodak XPRO-series 4K TVs will come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. These are IPS panels with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 500 nits brightness. The panels have contrast ratio of 500000:1 and have HDR 10 support too.

Under the hood, all three TVs will be powered by a an A53 quad-core CPU along with Mali-450MP multi-core GPU. It will also come with 1GB RAM and 8GB flash storage. The new Kodak TVs will include 24-watt audio unit with Digital surround sound tech. Sadly, the TVs will run on Android 7.1 OS while other smart TVs run on Android 8 Oreo. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has started rolling out Android 9 Pie OS to its Smart TV range.

The Smart TVs come installed with apps like YouTube, Voot, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Netflix, and ZEE5. In the connectivity department, the TVs feature 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a Wi-Fi and RJ45 ethernet port. Voice search and Airplay support is also included.

  Published Date: August 30, 2019 3:23 PM IST

