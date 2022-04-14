comscore India based engineer wins ‘Apple Award’ for image shot on iPhone 13 Pro
Apple ‘Shot on iPhone’ photography challenge: Kolhapur-based engineer wins award for this picture

Kolhapur, Maharashtra-based Prajwal Chougule is among 10 winners of Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ challenge. Other winners include photographers from China, Italy, Spain, Thailand and more.

Apple-iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur, Maharashtra is among the ten global winners of the Apple ‘Shot on iPhone’ macro photography challenge for his stunning image showing dew drops on a spider’s web. Apple announced the 10 winners who highlight the global and diverse community of iPhone photographers, with finalists from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US. Also Read - Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

Over the course of several weeks earlier this year, iPhone photographers from around the world shared their best macro photos for the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge, making even the smallest details seem epic in images taken with their iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple iMovie gets new Storyboard, Magic Movie features to create videos more quickly on iPhones

View this post on Instagram

  Also Read - How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone

A post shared by apple (@apple)

“I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks with my iPhone 13 Pro. The ‘golden hour’ brings the best out of nature and is a photographer’s delight. Dewdrops on a spiderweb caught my attention, and I was fascinated by the way the dry spider silk formed a necklace on which the dew glistened like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature’s canvas,” added Chougule describing the image shot using the Macro Mode of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The winners were selected by an international panel of judges – Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen.

“We invited the world to share their best macro shots, and our 10 winning photographers captured images that make even the smallest details seem epic — like dew drops on a spider’s web, snowflakes on a dog’s fur, and sea glass dazzling in the daylight — all encouraging us to slow down to take in the wonder around us,” said Kaiann Drance, vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Apple.

The pro camera system on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, all powered by the A15 Bionic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
