BSNL has been in news for all the wrong reasons in the last few months or so, but not this time. In a recent incident, a Rajasthan Kota-based potato trader bought a VIP number from BSNL at a whopping Rs 2.4 lakh. No, we didn't make a mistake at writing that, you read that right. This is a real story.

Over the years, there has been a massive craze over getting a VIP number. And looks like the craze now gets crazier than ever before.

BSNL VIP number bought at Rs 2.4 lakh

As per a report coming from the Navbharat Times, a BSNL VIP number with digits XXX7000000 was up for sale on the telco's online portal where users could bid in auctions for such numbers.

The report suggests that the VIP number was available for a week with various auction bids coming for it. The bid started at Rs 20,000 and was closed at Rs 2.4 lakh. The winner of the auction Tanuj Dudeja is a potato trader from Kota.

Dudeja reportedly had to first submit the winning bid in the BSNL office in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, and then collect the special phone number from the same office.

The report further suggests that a BSNL employee revealed that Dudeja always likes to keep VIP mobile numbers. The Rs 2.4 lakh VIP number is said to be his second purchase. Dudeja reportedly purchased his first VIP number for a price of Rs 1 lakh.

How to buy a VIP number?

If you are interested to buy a VIP number, there are many options available on the BSNL official website. To buy a VIP number, you will need to first put in a bid and the highest bidder will the number. You can get VIP numbers from other telecom operators as well including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, among others.