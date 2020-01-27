comscore Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available | BGR India
Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available; here is everything you need to know

Only users opting for Kotak FASTag through the Kotak Bank website are eligible for the offer. In addition, users will also have to ensure that their request for FASTag is approved by the bank. Check out more details here.

  Published: January 27, 2020 7:50 PM IST
Private sector bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank has teamed up with event booking and ticketing platform BookMyShow for a new offer. This new offer is known as the FASTag BookMyShow offer where eligible users can get promo code or voucher. Taking a closer look, this offer is part of multiple offers set to encourage the adoption of FASTag, an RFID-based device that will allow for easy toll payments. Each FASTag device is attached to a prepaid account that directly makes the payments. This reduces the time it takes in paying for the toll while decreasing the chances of likely congestion.

Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer details

Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided all the details regarding this promotional offer on its website. Going through the finer details, this offer is likely only available for Kotak Mahindra Bank users. Only users opting for Kotak FASTag through the Kotak Bank website are eligible for the offer. In addition, users will also have to ensure that their request for FASTag is approved by the bank. The bank also revealed that the offer is available from January 21, 2020, to January 31, 2020. As noted above, eligible users will get BookMyShow promo code or voucher worth Rs 200. The bank assured that it will send the voucher on the email address or phone number that the user registered for the Kotak FASTag service.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

It is likely that the voucher may not be sent out immediately if you are an eligible Kotak FASTag user. The bank indicated that it will send out vouchers within 30 days of the end of the offer. In case you receive an email or an SMS with the code, you need to head to the BookMyShow website or mobile app. You can use the code while making a booking for a movie, play or any other event.

FASTag: Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags in India

Also Read

FASTag: Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags in India

While booking your tickers on BookMyShow to redeem the code, you need to head to the payment page. Here you can tap on the “Unlock Offers or Apply Promo codes” section and then enter the code. In addition, users can only earn and use one promo code during this offer. One can’t transfer the promo code to anyone else.

