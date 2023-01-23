Krafton launches January 2023 update for New State Mobile: Check details here

Krafton has released its January update for New State Mobile, the popular battle royale game on iOS and Android. This month’s update aims to change the game’s meta as numerous balancing changes have been made to various weapons, vehicles and the Drone Store. Along with the balancing changes, the January update brings Team Deathmatch Mode (TDM) to the ARENA map, new patterns for the Shooting Gallery and Siege Mode, a new Survivor Pass and more. Also Read - HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs and more

First, long-range damage for SMGs, ARs and LMGs has been decreased in order to increase the viability of guns that have been unpopular in the past. Second, vehicles have been adjusted to more accurately portray the vehicle’s characteristics. Vehicles such as the Vrion, Electron and UAZ have improved durability, while sedans now have increased speed and motorbikes have increased stability for easier handling. Also Read - Vivo X90, X90 Pro tipped to launch in more markets next month

Finally, the Drone Store’s cooldown has decreased; the delivery speed has increased; and the price of items have been adjusted. These efforts are hoped to allow players to utilize a wider arsenal in various situational engagements and have a more positive experience across matches, the company said in statement. Also Read - Apple Watch reportedly saved woman's life from pregnancy complications

Changes have been issued to Shooting Gallery and the additional points for SR have been reduced from 800 to 500. Siege Mode, which was recently introduced into New State Labs with last month’s update, has undergone additional changes in patterns and difficulty, as well as having rankings reset.

Krafton (CEO CH Kim) shared with employees ‘The Direction Krafton is Heading in 2023’ at the Krafton Live Talk (KLT), a program to promote internal communication. During the KLT session, CEO CH Kim stated, “Our ultimate vision remains steadfast in that we seek to secure and expand powerful game-based IPs.” He added, “To achieve this, now is the time to concentrate our capabilities in 2023.” He went on to share the direction the company needs to focus on in 2023, emphasizing the need to 1) innovate and focus organizational capabilities, 2) strengthen publishing capabilities and systems, and 3) continue investment into the future.

CEO CH Kim also noted that, “It is necessary to strengthen publishing capabilities to continuously accumulate a pipeline and secure a system for more games to get a chance to bat (in the market).” The message indicated that KRAFTON will continue to roll out a game line-up and strengthen its publishing and production management system to drive growth in the global market.