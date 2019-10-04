This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

Krimston has launched its unique case for iPhone in India. The company has announced availability of Krimston Two that allows iPhone users to enjoy the power of two SIMs for the first time. If you have an iPhone older than the iPhone XR or iPhone XS models then these cases are the smartest way to add dual-SIM support to them. The company notes that the iPhone case comes with full functionality of powering the second SIM when paired with its application.

With Krimston Two case, the user will be able to call, SMS and get full access to the iPhone contact list. The case also supports voice calls and SMS (not VoLTE) and those buying the case need to ensure that they put the SIM they need data from in the iPhone. The case also comes built-in with power bank for extra battery usage. In a nutshell, the case acts as second SIM connectivity for your iPhone, power bank and a protective case.

“The dual-SIM market is large and still growing. Looking at the figures in 2014, there were 2.2 billion dual SIM users globally, whereas today there are more than 3.5 billion. Travelers and business persons need the flexibility to switch seamlessly between telecom service providers. I believe this technology is the deal-breaker when buying an iPhone. We aim to keep it evolving to keep our customers connected at all times,” said Fouad Fattal, the dynamic CEO and co-founder of Krimston.

In terms of features, the Krimston Two supports Bluetooth 4.0, battery capacity of 2,200mAh and option for nano-SIM slot. It supports GSM full band 850/900/1800/1900MHz and comes in white or grey colors. The compatible models include iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. The Krimston Two is available for purchase via Amazon India and it is priced at Rs 9,999.

Story Timeline