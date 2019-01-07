comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio
News

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

News

During this Kumbh festival, JioPhone users will get a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 9:17 PM IST
reliance jiophone lead

Reliance Jio is back with another interesting offering for its feature phone customers to celebrate and honor Kumbh’s revered tradition in India. The ‘Kumbh JioPhone’ according to Jio will be a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip.

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days. During Kumbh, JioPhone users will get a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims. Reliance Jio has planned to provide end-to-end rich information services about Kumbh.

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

Also Read

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

The company will be providing real-time travel information of special trains, buses and more to JioPhone users during these 55 days of Kumbh. Information like pre-published bath and religious day schedules, Yatri Ashray at stations, area routes and Maps will be given to all users.

“JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers. The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers. We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India,” said Jio Spokesperson.

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Also Read

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Jio in a press statement also noted that it will be helping people find the location of their close relatives by “Family Locator” and “Khoya Paya” (Lost & Found) feature. The Kumbh JioPhone user will also enjoy devotional content and telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh.

You Might be Interested

Reliance JioPhone 2

Reliance JioPhone 2
KaiOS
2MP
  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 9:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications and features
thumb-img
Gaming
Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile
thumb-img
News
Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

News

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today
Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’
TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing

News

TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing
Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

News

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro का रेड कलर वेरिएंट इस देश में 10 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

वीवो ने भारत में Y93 के 3 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

ऑनर View20 भारत में होगा 29 जनवरी को लॉन्च, स्मार्टफोन में है 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा

Alcatel 3T रिव्यू: बजट सेगमेंट का वैल्यू फॉर मनी टैबलेट

CES 2019: आसुस ZenBook S13 बेजल लैस लैपटॉप रिवर्स नॉच के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

News

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio
News
Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio
Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications and features

News

Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications and features
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10
CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

News

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far
These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019

News

These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019