Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is back with another interesting offering for its feature phone customers to celebrate and honor Kumbh’s revered tradition in India. The ‘Kumbh JioPhone’ according to Jio will be a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip.

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days. During Kumbh, JioPhone users will get a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims. Reliance Jio has planned to provide end-to-end rich information services about Kumbh.

The company will be providing real-time travel information of special trains, buses and more to JioPhone users during these 55 days of Kumbh. Information like pre-published bath and religious day schedules, Yatri Ashray at stations, area routes and Maps will be given to all users.

“JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers. The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers. We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India,” said Jio Spokesperson.

Jio in a press statement also noted that it will be helping people find the location of their close relatives by “Family Locator” and “Khoya Paya” (Lost & Found) feature. The Kumbh JioPhone user will also enjoy devotional content and telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh.