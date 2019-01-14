comscore
  Kumbh Mela 2019: Airtel announces streaming digital content, VR experiences and more
Kumbh Mela 2019: Airtel announces streaming digital content, VR experiences and more

The religious fair is scheduled to take place between January 15 and March 4 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

  Published: January 14, 2019 7:39 PM IST
The 2019 Kumbh Mela is set to begin in a few hours. The popular religious fair, which is scheduled to take place from January 15 to March 4, will see millions of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj (earlier known as Allahabad) for prayers, religious festivities, and of course, ritual bathing at the Triveni Sangam. With all kinds of necessary arrangements (e.g. security, logistics) for the event in place, Airtel has come up with some offerings of its own to ensure a better ‘digital spiritual experience’ for the pilgrims.

Airtel has created a special channel dedicated to 2019’s Kumbh Mela on the Airtel TV app. For the same, the telco has tied up with VR Devotee, a leading provider of regular and VR-based digital devotional content. The channel is already live on the app, and will be available till March 4, 2019. Devotees will be able to stream all major Kumbh Mela proceedings, including Snans (ritual bathing events) and Aartis (flame and prayer offerings) directly on Airtel TV.

That’s not all. To ensure better network coverage and a seamless high-speed mobile internet experience during increased density of subscribers at the fair, Airtel will be deploying pre-5G MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) network technology. The telco had used the same technology at major IPL venues last year. The telco has even established special kiosks all over the fair venue (Prayagraj), where pilgrims can experience VR-based digital content and services.

“Airtel TV app will allow users to enjoy the Kumbh experience on their smartphones anytime and from anywhere in fast emerging Digital India. We invite Airtel customers to enjoy this special digital experience on Airtel TV app and also discover a wide range of exclusive and exciting content including 400 LIVE TV channels and over 10,000 movies and shows,” Sameer Batra, CEO – Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

