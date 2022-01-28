Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

Known for its speed, Lamborghini isn’t staying behind in the world of blockchain, as the automobile giant announced the release of its first NFT in February. The company will auction a series of NFTs produced in collaboration with Swiss artist Fabian Oefner, NFT Pro, and Sotheby’s. The NFT — an image — depicts a Lamborghini disintegrating into its core component as it takes flight into space. Titled “Space Time Memory,” Oefner spent hours studying the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae to create an accurate sketch of what the final image would look like. All the car parts were later photographed in a makeshift photo studio at a Lamborghini factory in Sant Agata Bolognese. Also Read - NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Lamborghini is embracing an astronomical theme for the auction. The first of the five NFTs will start auctioning at 4 PM CET (8:30 PM IST) on nft.lamborghini.com, with each of the other four auctions starting and ending 15 minutes later than the previous one. Each auction will last 75 hours and 50 minutes, the time Apollo 11 took to leave and enter the moon's orbit, Lamborghini announced. The company is also selling a set of carbon fibre "space keys" that was sent to the International Space Station in 2020.

Stephen Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, acknowledged in an interview this past week with The Verge that the NFT community was a young crowd and mostly innovation-driven. He also stated that creating NFTs was the logical thing to do, as the values of the company aligned with those of the NFT community.

While there have been some serious doubts over the design of the image itself, with many calling it amateurish, there’s no doubt that the exclusivity of NFTs — and the manner in which the company operates — will make the auction a success. Lamborghini cars have always been status symbols, something only the super-rich could afford, and these five designs should prove no different. Beyond the obvious bling related to it, the Italian automaker is trying to carve out a space as an innovation and technology-focused company, and what better way to do it than NFTs.