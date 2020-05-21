Apple has rolled out a new iOS 13.5 software update. It brings a few changes and some COVID-19 specific features too. This update will enhance your Face ID experience. After downloading the update, iOS users will notice that Apple has simplified the face unlock process for devices. Your iPhone or iPad will now skip Face ID authentication if it detects you are wearing a mask.

It will instead show you the passcode screen whenever a mask is detected on your face. The same will also happen when you try to unlock apps for things like payments. With the latest iOS update, Apple has also added support for Exposure Notification API. The company has introduced this to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities.

The feature was built in partnership with Google. The search giant has also made available the first public version of their exposure notification API. Apart from these, the newly released iOS update also adds an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls. It even fixes some bugs and brings some improvements.

It fixes an issue where users might have witnessed a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some sites. It even addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load. Apple has added a specific option for US users. It will automatically help share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services. This will happen when a user places an emergency call.

If you have an iPad or iPhone, then you will receive iPadOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5 update on your devices. You can check for the software update in the Setting section of your device. You then need to move to General > Software Update. If you haven’t yet received the update, you should get it in the coming days. The details were revealed by 9to5Mac.