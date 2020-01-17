comscore Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update
New Realme 2, Realme 3, Realme C1 and Realme 3i updates add security patch

The Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 2 and Realme 3i smartphones have started receiving a new OTA update. It brings the January 2020 Android security patch.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 3:00 PM IST
realme 3i first impressions

Realme has rolled out a new software update for four phones. The Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 2 and Realme 3i smartphones have started receiving a new OTA update. It brings the January 2020 Android security patch. The company recently released an update for the Realme 5i phone, and it received the December 2019 security patch instead of the January patch.

The latest software update for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i phones bring fast switch toggles of dark mode in the notification center. The update also adds a new flash on call feature, and an option to click on the blank area to go back to the launcher on a recent task interface. The size of the update for both the phones is 2.04GB, and the updates come with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.25.

The Realme 2 and Realme C1 updates will resolve some known bugs, and will improve system stability. The latest software update comes with version number RMX1805EX_11_A.63. It comes with the January patch, and bring bug fixes and improved system stability. The C1 update is 2.06GB in size, whereas the update size for the other one is 2.07GB.

Realme X2 to get Realme UI beta update based on Android 10 next month

The latest software updates for Realme phones are rolling out via over-the-air (OTA). If you still haven’t received the notification for the update, then you can check manually in Settings. Alternatively, users can also get the manual download links for updates on the company’s software page.

Besides, the Realme 5i update was about 2.59GB in size. The update, along with December 2019 security patch, also optimized the clarity of a wide-angle sensor and fixes the issue of redness in the front camera. Not just that, the company also fixed the silent issue of gaming when headphones are plugged in once again after it is unplugged. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched recently and is priced at Rs 8,999 in India.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 3:00 PM IST

