Google Doodle marks 111th birthday of Nobel Prize winning physicist Lau Landau

Google is marking the birthday of physicist Lev Landau with a doodle today. The doodle, which will be seen on the homepage of Google, marks the 111th birthday of the Soviet theoretical physicist. Landau is credited with making fundamental contributions to the field of theoretical physics and was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1962 for his research into liquid helium’s behavior at extremely low temperatures. He was born in Baku, Azerbaijan on this day in 1908 as Lev Davidovich Landau and his classmates describe him as a “quiet, shy boy.”

He was brilliant at math and science but struggled relating to fellow classmates. He completed his studies by the age of 13 and enrolled in the Physics Department of Leningrad University. His first publication, On the Theory of the Spectra of Diatomic Molecules was in print when he was just 18 years old. Landau completed his Ph.D at the age of 21 and earned a Rockefeller fellowship and a Soviet stipend that allowed him to visit research facilities in Zurich, Cambridge and Copenhagen. During these visits, he got the opportunity to study with Nobel Laureate Niels Bohr, who is renowned for his work in quantum theory.

In 1946, Landau was elected to the U.S.S.R.’s Academy of Sciences and apart from Nobel Prize, has also been awarded the Lenin Science Prize for his course of Theoretical Physics, a ten volume study co-written with Evgeny Lifshitz. The doodle today focuses on the Landau Levels, one of the many concepts described by the physicist. His name is also linked to research such as Landau magnetism, Landau damping and the Landau energy spectrum.

Watch: Google Doodle Hands-On

The recipient of Max Planck Medal in 1960, Landau’s legacy is kept alive by the Landau Institute for Theoretical Physics in Moscow. He also has a crater on the moon named after him. The Soviet theoretical physicist died at the age of 60 on April 1, 1968. The doodle has a reach in North America, Russia, Asia and Europe. Google is also marking Grandfather’s Day 2019 in Poland with a dedicated doodle today.