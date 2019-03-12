Lava 34 Super feature phone with long lasting battery launched for Rs 1,799

Lava has launched a new feature phone, Lava 34 Super, in India today with 2,500mAh battery. The dual-SIM device has been priced at Rs 1,799. It will be available across 75,000 retail outlets in two color combinations of Black-Red and Sunrise Gold.

The Lava 34 Super feature phone comes packed with a big color display of 2.4-inch. The handset supports expandable storage of 32GB via microSD card. Consumers will get a VGA (1.3-megapixel) primary rear camera, Music player, MP4/3GP Video player, and Wireless FM Radio with recording. It sports a sleek design with 14.4mm thickness along with a gradient keypad design.

“After the huge success of KKT 34 Power and KKT 40 Power+, we have made an earnest attempt to delight our feature phone customers and offer them with all the features in Lava 34 Super. The biggest selling proposition of the Lava 34 Super is the powerful battery and the supreme sound quality. This fully loaded feature phone has many exciting features and is targeted for consumer who are always on the move and need to stay connected customised for Indian users, the phone supports English and all Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati and Punjabi allowing users to communicate in their most preferred language,” said Tejinder Singh, Head, Product- Feature Phones, Lava International Limited.

There is a 2,500mAh onboard, which is quite big for a feature phone and it claims to provide a talk time of up to 30 hours. Lava says that the 34 Super has a box speaker which generates 99.6 dB loudness with powerful amplifier for louder and clearer audio output.

Lastly, the Lava 34 Super feature phone comes with one-year manufacturer replacement guarantee and six months replacement for in-box accessories which includes battery, charger and earphone.