News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched for Rs 999

News

The company also highlighted that the Lava A1 Colors aims to celebrate the spirit of Holi with multiple colors. As part of the spirit, the company is launching the feature phone in three “candy colors”.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 3:54 PM IST
Lava A1 Colors

Smartphone maker Lava has just launched a new phone in the market. As per the announcement, the latest phone will likely compete in the entry-level feature phone segment. The company also highlighted that the phone aims to celebrate the spirit of Holi with multiple colors. As part of the spirit, the company is launching the feature phone in three “candy colors”. These include Light Blue, Green, and Magenta Red. Lava shared the features, specifications, and pricing details of the feature phone. Taking a look at the pricing, the company has priced its Lava A1 Colors for just Rs 999. Now, let’s talk about the specifications and features of the phone.

Lava A1 Colors features and specifications

According to the announcement, the phone features a poly-carbonate body for sturdy build quality. In addition, the company has also added support for seven languages in the feature phone software. These languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and Gujarati. Other important features of the device include contact photos, icon support, instant torch, and auto call recording. The Lava A1 Colors also features three-day battery support surpassing almost all mainstream phones. Digging a bit further in the specifications, the device comes with a 1.8-inch display with TFT panel. Lava also added that the screen comes with 128×160 pixels resolution.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The phone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor on the back for photos. However, it is likely best not to compare the Lava A1 Colors with other devices in the camera department. In addition, the phone also comes with some basic apps including Calculator, Stopwatch, Alarm, and Calendar.

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

Also Read

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

Beyond the usual features, the company also shared manufacturing details about the phone. Lava India is one of the only mobile makers to craft a true “Make in India” phone. In addition, the device is also one of the few to be completely designed in India with “Design in India” initiative.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 3:54 PM IST

