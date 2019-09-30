comscore Lava A1200 feature phone with 7 days of battery life launched in India
Lava A1200 feature phone with 7 days of battery life launched in India for Rs 1,250

The new Lava device comes in gradient colors, including Ocean Blue and Rose Gold. The Lava A1200 feature phone is priced at Rs 1,250 in India.

  Published: September 30, 2019 2:51 PM IST
Lava has launched a new feature phone in India, which is called Lava A1200. This Lava phone comes with a 1.8-inch display along with a VGA rear camera. It is powered by a 1,750mAh battery under the hood. The company claims that the device can deliver seven days of battery life on a single charge. The Lava A1200 also comes with a Smart Battery Indicator, which shows the number of days and hours of battery life left.

The phone also offers support for Bluetooth connectivity. One can expand the internal memory of the phone by up to 32GB. The Lava A1200 also has a Wireless FM radio, vibrator support, instant torch even on locked screen, and contact icons. You also get an advanced power-saving mode and call recording facility. The new feature phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee, along with a first-of-its-kind exchange offer.

The company is also offering Rs 400 off on exchange of an old Samsung or Lava feature phone. Nokia or Itel users can also exchange their devices and get Rs 250 off on purchase of the new Lava phone. The device comes in gradient colors, including Ocean Blue and Rose Gold. It is priced at Rs 1,250 in India.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International Limited, said, “Lava has always maintained a very strong presence in the feature phone market. Our new offering is a result of our continued efforts in Research & Development along with new innovations. We understand our customer’s need for a durable phone with an exceptional battery backup along with superior design & call clarity. The Lava A1200 is just that- 7 days of battery with an industry-first smart battery indicator powered by AI and an exceptional experience of calling. We are sure this feature phone will be far ahead of its competitors in the segment.”

  Published Date: September 30, 2019 2:51 PM IST

