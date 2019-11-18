comscore Lava A5 Feature Phone Launched Price in India, Features, Specifications
Lava A5 feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,399

Lava A5 is the latest feature phone in India with a pocket-friendly price and a lot of features. Read on to find out everything on the new Lava A5.

  • Updated: November 18, 2019 3:03 PM IST
Lava has launched a new feature phone for the Indian market. Called the Lava A5, it packs a lot of features and yet is not heavy on one’s pockets. Among its USPs is what Lava calls ‘Super Ultra Tone Technology’, which helps keep conversations private. Read on to find out everything on the new Lava A5.

Lava A5 price in India, availability

The Lava A5 comes with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 1,399. One can choose from color options like Rose Gold and Silver Blue. Keeping longevity in mind, Lava is offering a one-year manufacturer replacement guarantee on the phone. It is also offering a six-months replacement guarantee for the accessories in the box. These can be availed at any Lava service centre across India.

Features, specifications

The new Lava feature phone boasts a polycarbonate body that gives it a premium look. It features a 2.4-inch display sporting QVGA resolution. The dual-SIM device comes with built-in storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. Making sure everything ticks is a 1,000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge.

For photography, there’s a VGA primary camera with zooming capabilities. There is also support for video recording using the rear camera. Other features include a flashlight, Wireless FM Radio with recording capabilities, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3 support, and Bluetooth.

An interesting feature on the phone is what Lava calls ‘Super Ultra Tone Technology’. This tech essentially avoids any sound leakage, thus offering crystal clear sound during calls. The phone also supports incoming texts in 22 languages. It also lets users type in seven languages, which include English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 1:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2019 3:03 PM IST

