Lava, on Thursday, added a new feature phone to its growing portfolio. This is essentially a special edition of the existing Lava A5 feature phone. This edition is launching in time to celebrate the upcoming Republic Day in India. The new device is the Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition, and it costs Rs 1,449. The new Lava feature phone is currently available via offline retailers. It will also be able through online channels starting from January 16.

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition features, specifications

The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and dual-SIM support. There is also 32GB of built-in internal storage.

Backing the device is a 1,000mAh Li-ion battery with support for super battery mode. This mode enables the device to last up to three days on a single charge. The phone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel primary camera with zoom and video recording feature.

The phone supports incoming texts in 22 languages. It also enables users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi. In addition, the phone features instant torch, wireless FM with recording, USB connectivity and Bluetooth make this a multiple purpose and a user friendly handset.