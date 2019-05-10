Lava A7 Wave feature phone with dual tone finish, 6 days battery life launched in India

The Lava A7 Wave feature phone has been launched in India. It is the first feature phone to offer a dual-tone gradient design. The latest feature phone from Lava is priced at Rs 1,799. It is available for purchase via retail stores across the country. Interested customers can only get it in either Midnight Blue or Ocean Blue blend colour options. With this device, one can type in seven different languages, which includes English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Lava A7 Wave specifications, features

The Lava A7 Wave comes with a 2.4-inch display and offers a polycarbonate body. It is powered by a 1,750mAh Li-ion battery, which the company claims the device can deliver up to six days of battery life on a single charge. It is available with 32GB internal storage variant. Customers will be able to save up to 1,000 contacts in the feature phone’s memory. There is also a VGA primary camera, which is assisted by an LED flash.

The feature phone also offers support for 22 languages for incoming texts. The newly launched Lenovo A7 Wave comes with a flashlight, which can also be without unlocking the phone. There is also a call blink notification system for incoming calls. You can also listen to FM radio with recording, auto call recording. Additionally, the company is also offering customers a special one-year replacement guarantee as well as six months replacement offer on accessories.

Tejinder Singh, Head, Product- Feature Phones, Lava International Limited, said, “Feature phone is seen as a commodity by marketers. Our frequent consumer interactions highlighted consumer plight of traditional color availability. This lead to the innovation of dual color. We are happy that this innovation in Feature Phones has come from Lava’s R&D division. We are super excited to present this beautiful phone with unmatched toughness to our users.”