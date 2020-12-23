Lava Mobiles has introduced a new smartphone — the Lava BeU — in India. The smartphone falls in the entry-level phone category and is meant for ‘free-spirited’ women. Read on to know more about the new Lava smartphone. Also Read - Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer launched in India

Lava BeU Features, Specs

The Lava BeU comes in rose gold tones and features a flower-shaped speaker grille along with a crystal-studded rectangular rear camera module. It comes with a 6.-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc (formerly known as Spreadtrum) SC9863A processor along with an IMG8322 GPU. The phone comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a memory card.

Also Read - Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

On the camera front, it gets dual rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens). There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with support for camera features such as LED flash, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters, and AR stickers.

The phone is backed by a 4,060mAh battery Android 10 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. Additionally, the Lava BeU comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and micro-USB port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the Face Unlock feature.

Lava BeU Price, Availability

The Lava BeU is priced at Rs. 6,888 and comes under the low-end smartphone price segment. It competes with the likes of Realme C11 and the Poco C3, both of which get a better MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a bigger battery at a few bucks extra.

However, there is no word on the availability details at the time of writing. However, the phone can be expected to be up for sale in a few days and is most likely to be made available both via online and offline stores in the country. We will update you on the same, so, stay tuned to this space.