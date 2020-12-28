Indian smartphone maker Lava is re-entering the mobile game as it has confirmed the launch of new smartphones in India. The smartphones will be ‘Made in India’ and will promote the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Read on to know more about the company’s plans. Also Read - Lava BeU budget phone with dual rear cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

Lava launching new phones on Jan 7

As revealed via an official teaser, Lava will launch new phones on January 7 via possibly via an online event in the country. The teaser comes with the caption, “The day when Smartphone industry will never be the same again.” however, doesn’t reveal much about the to-be-launched devices. Except, there is a glimpse of the device with the ‘Lava’ branding that can be seen in its lower-left edge. Also Read - Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer launched in India

While details regarding the upcoming Lava smartphones aren’t known, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that the phones will fall in the price range of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000. This will cover both the entry-level and budget price segments. This will help the company be present in the most popular price segments in India.

With the new phones, Lava will compete against the likes of Indian company Micromax and Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Realme, and more to focus on more ‘Made in India’ smartphones.

To recall, Lava recently launched the new BeU affordable smartphone specified at women. The device comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ LCD IPS display ad is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor. It comes with up 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

On the camera front, the phone gets dual rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,060mAh battery and runs Android 10 (Go Edition). It is priced at Rs. 6,888 and comes in a single Rose Gold color with crystals on the rear camera module and a flower-shaped speaker grille.