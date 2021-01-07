Lava launches new budget smartphones, fitness band in India

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched several products in the country today including smartphones, fitness band. The smartphone manufacturer has launched four new smartphones including Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 in India today. Interestingly, all four Lava smartphones fall under the budget category. The company also announced its first ever fitness band in India dubbed BeFIT. Also Read - Lava confirmed to launch 'Made in India' smartphones on January 7: Know details

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Lava Z2 is launched at a price of Rs 6,999, the Lava Z4 at Rs 8,999, Lava Z6 at Rs 9,999, and Lava Z1 at Rs 5,499. The Lava BeFit is launched at a price of Rs 2,699.

…developing story