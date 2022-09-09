Lava has expanded its audio portfolio in India by launching the Lava Probuds N11 neckband. The highlights of this neckband include 42-hour battery life, IPX6 water-resistant technology and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The neckband will be available for purchase in India starting September 10. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP triple cameras to launch in September in India

Lava Probuds N11 pricing, availability, sale offers

Lava Probuds N11 neckband is launched in India at Rs 1,499. As a part of the introductory, buyers will be able to these neckbands at just Rs 11 on Amazon from September 10-12 at 11 am as long as the stocks last. From September 13-16, customers will get it at Rs 999. Post this, it will be available at its launch price only i.e. Rs 1,499.

The Lava Probuds N11 neckband will be available for purchase across Lava e-store, Amazon, and the company’s 100K+ PAN India stores.

Lava Probuds N11 will be available in Firefly green, Kai Orange and Panther black colour variants.

Lava Probuds N11 specifications, features

The highlights of Lava Probuds N11 include the Dual Hallswitch function-Dash Switch, Turbo latency and Pro Game mode, and Environment Noise cancellation. It comes with 12mm dynamic drivers. For the unversed, ENC technology allows users to have a better calling experience and noise-free voice clarity when used in crowded places.

In terms of battery, the neckband can offer up to 42 hours of playtime and can offer 13 hours of playback time in 10 minutes of charge. As per the company, “The Magnetic Hallswitch- Dash switch allows the user to Play/Pause music or Answer /Cut the call by just attracting the magnetic buds together or pulling them apart.”

For connectivity, the neckband comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2, IPX6 water-resistant technology that protects the devices against sweat and splash. It also comes with support for voice assistants Siri and Google Assistant. The device comes with a 12-month warranty. Further, there is an extended warranty of two months and a Gaana subscription if the consumer is registered within 30 days of purchase.