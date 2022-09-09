comscore Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499
  • Home
  • News
  • Lava Probuds N11 With 42 Hours Battery Life Launched In India At Rs 1499
News

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

News

Introducing Probuds N11 with Dash Switch. Now control your music, video and calling seamlessly.

Untitled design - 2022-09-09T164950.318

Lava has expanded its audio portfolio in India by launching the Lava Probuds N11 neckband. The highlights of this neckband include 42-hour battery life, IPX6 water-resistant technology and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The neckband will be available for purchase in India starting September 10. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP triple cameras to launch in September in India

Lava Probuds N11 pricing, availability, sale offers

Lava Probuds N11 neckband is launched in India at Rs 1,499. As a part of the introductory, buyers will be able to these neckbands at just Rs 11 on Amazon from September 10-12 at 11 am as long as the stocks last. From September 13-16, customers will get it at Rs 999. Post this, it will be available at its launch price only i.e. Rs 1,499. Also Read - Lava Blaze goes on sale in India, starts at Rs. 8,699

The Lava Probuds N11 neckband will be available for purchase across Lava e-store, Amazon, and the company’s 100K+ PAN India stores.

Lava Probuds N11 will be available in Firefly green, Kai Orange and Panther black colour variants.

Lava Probuds N11 specifications, features

The highlights of Lava Probuds N11 include the Dual Hallswitch function-Dash Switch, Turbo latency and Pro Game mode, and Environment Noise cancellation. It comes with 12mm dynamic drivers. For the unversed, ENC technology allows users to have a better calling experience and noise-free voice clarity when used in crowded places.

In terms of battery, the neckband can offer up to 42 hours of playtime and can offer 13 hours of playback time in 10 minutes of charge. As per the company, “The Magnetic Hallswitch- Dash switch allows the user to Play/Pause music or Answer /Cut the call by just attracting the magnetic buds together or pulling them apart.”

For connectivity, the neckband comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2, IPX6 water-resistant technology that protects the devices against sweat and splash. It also comes with support for voice assistants Siri and Google Assistant. The device comes with a 12-month warranty. Further, there is an extended warranty of two months and a Gaana subscription if the consumer is registered within 30 days of purchase.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 4:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island
Opinions
Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrives with 200MP cameras

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrives with 200MP cameras

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

News

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement

Mobiles

Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Apple Far Out Event 2022 iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices After iPhone 14 Series Launch

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check images and variant-wise price list

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!