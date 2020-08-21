comscore Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949 | BGR India
Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

Lava Pulse is the latest feature phone in India with a pocket-friendly price and a lot of features.

  Published: August 21, 2020 6:47 PM IST
lava-pulse

Lava has launched a new feature phone for the Indian market. Called the Lava Pulse phone, it packs a lot of features and is priced suitably for what it offers. Among its USPs, the company has claimed that it is the first feature phone in the world to have a heart rate and blood pressure sensor. Read on to find out everything on the new Lava Pulse. Also Read - Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

Lava Pulse price in India, availability

The Lava Pulse Phone comes with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 1,949. This device only comes in the Rose Gold color option. Keeping longevity in mind, Lava is also offering a one-year manufacturer warranty for device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries. These can be availed at any Lava service center across India. Also Read - Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774: Check specifications

Features, specifications

The new Lava Pulse phone has a polycarbonate body and weighs 101g. It features a 2.4-inch display sporting QVGA resolution. The device also comes with 32MB RAM and 24MB built-in storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. Making sure everything ticks is a 1,800mAh battery. It also comes with super battery mode, which as per the claims, can last 6 days on a single charge. Also Read - Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida under government orders: Report

For photography, there’s a 0.3MP primary VGA camera. It also has support for video recording using the rear camera. Other features include a flashlight, Wireless FM Radio with recording capabilities, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3 support, Bluetooth, and Dual-SIM compatibility.

As mentioned, the Lava Pulse also comes with Blood Pressure and heart rate monitoring sensor. To use these features, users will have to put their fingers on the ‘pulse scanner,’ and it will instantly display blood pressure and heart rate measurings on the screen. The phone also supports Auto Call Recording within folder and Number Talker. Additionally, it lets users type in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

  Published Date: August 21, 2020 6:47 PM IST

