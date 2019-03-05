Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499

Lava Z40 has been launched in India. It is an Android Go smartphone, which ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset comes with a pocket-friendly price of Rs 3,499 and is available in two color variants, including black and gold. The Lava Z40 is powered by a small 2,250mAh battery, which is said to offer around one and a half days battery life.

The latest Lava smartphone comes in an unnamed 1.4GHz quad-core SoC, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage option. The company is also giving an option to expand the internal storage by up to 64GB using a microSD card. It features a 4.0-inch display along with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. Additionally, the Lava Z40 offers dual 4G VoLte SIM slots.

In terms of the camera department, the newly launched handset packs a single 2-megapixel rear camera, which is assisted by an LED flash. There is also the same 2-megapixel camera sensor on the front with a flash for shooting selfies. The company says that the handset also gives an option to search in 10 different Indian languages, which also includes Hindi.

Commenting on the launch, Jasneet Singh, Product Head of Lava International said, “Inspired by the huge success of LAVA A44, we are launching the LAVA Z40, targeting first-time smartphone users and their needs. There is a huge demand for entry-level smartphones with strong battery backup and good sound quality & the Lava Z40 is exactly that. With this launch, we intend to reach out to users who want to upgrade from feature phones to their first smartphone to become a part of India’s fastpaced digital journey, without burning a hole in their pocket.”