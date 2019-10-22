Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India

Smartphone maker Lava International Limited launched its new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that this new device will be called the Lava Z41. The smartphone maker has priced the smartphone at just Rs 3,899. This likely makes it one of the most inexpensive smartphones in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone will be available in two colors including the Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Given that this device will focus on the entry-level, the device will likely be available at offline channels across India.

Lava Z41 specifications

As per the announcement, the Lava Z41 smartphone features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution. Taking a look at the images, we get the traditional thick bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The company has added a 5-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back with no information about the front camera. Digging further, we got to know about other hardware internals of the device. These include 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Another thing to note here is that this is likely to be one of the few devices that launched as part of the Android One program.

Beyond this, the device will also run on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). along with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. The device will run on a 2,500mAh battery along with Dual 4G VoLTE support. The announcement did not reveal details about the processor on the device. It is also interesting that Lava has added a number of camera features to the device. These include Real-Time Bokeh, built-in filters, burst mode, Night Short, and smart sleep.

“This smartphone will cater to all the social media needs of consumers such as YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook etc. The phone allows users to surf data-consuming apps like Youtube Go where users can control their data consumption,” Tejinder Singh, Head (Product), Lava International said in a statement.

With inputs from IANS.