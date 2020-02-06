Lava Z53 has been launched in India, and this phone comes with a price tag of Rs 4,829. As for the offers, interested buyers can get Rs 1,200 instant cashback. This will be credited in the form of Rs 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each.

The offer is on Rs 249 and Rs 349 Reliance Jio prepaid plans. One will find the cashback vouchers in the MyJio app. Lava Z53 buyers will also 50GB of additional data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge.

Lava Z53: Features, sale date

The latest phone from Lava Z53 will go on sale starting today via offline stores and Flipkart. The Lava Z53 comes in two colors – Prism Rose and Prism Blue with gradient finish. As for the features, the device comes with a 4,120mAh battery along with an ultra-power saver mode. The brand claims that customers can get up to 2 days of battery backup and 35 hours of voice calling.

The smartphone offers a 6.1-inch Dew-Drop IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD resolution. The Lava Z53 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. The latter supports 8 Indian regional languages, including Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati. It is powered with a quad-core processor, paired with 16GB storage, which expandable up to 256GB.

The company is selling the smartphone in 1GB and 2GB RAM variants. The Lava Z53 phone also comes with a 7.5W fast charger. It offers support for face unlock feature too, which the company claims can unlock the phone in just 0.4 seconds. It offers an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and 5-megapixel front camera with a soft flash. The smartphone’s camera supports features like Bokeh Effect, Beauty Mode, Night Shot, and Quick Capture mode. The latest Lava phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.