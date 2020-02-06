comscore Lava Z53 phone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

News

Lava Z53 has been launched in India, and this phone comes with a price tag of Rs 4,829. As for the offers, interested buyers can get Rs 1,200 instant cashback. This will be credited in the form of R

  • Published: February 6, 2020 2:48 PM IST
Lava Z53

Lava Z53 has been launched in India, and this phone comes with a price tag of Rs 4,829. As for the offers, interested buyers can get Rs 1,200 instant cashback. This will be credited in the form of Rs 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each.
The offer is on Rs 249 and Rs 349 Reliance Jio prepaid plans. One will find the cashback vouchers in the MyJio app. Lava Z53 buyers will also 50GB of additional data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge.

Related Stories


Lava Z53: Features, sale date

The latest phone from Lava Z53 will go on sale starting today via offline stores and Flipkart. The Lava Z53 comes in two colors – Prism Rose and Prism Blue with gradient finish. As for the features, the device comes with a 4,120mAh battery along with an ultra-power saver mode. The brand claims that customers can get up to 2 days of battery backup and 35 hours of voice calling.

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Also Read

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

The smartphone offers a 6.1-inch Dew-Drop IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD resolution. The Lava Z53 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. The latter supports 8 Indian regional languages, including Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati. It is powered with a quad-core processor, paired with 16GB storage, which expandable up to 256GB.

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition launched in India: Price, features and more

Also Read

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition launched in India: Price, features and more

The company is selling the smartphone in 1GB and 2GB RAM variants. The Lava Z53 phone also comes with a 7.5W fast charger. It offers support for face unlock feature too, which the company claims can unlock the phone in just 0.4 seconds. It offers an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and 5-megapixel front camera with a soft flash. The smartphone’s camera supports features like Bokeh Effect, Beauty Mode, Night Shot, and Quick Capture mode. The latest Lava phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
News
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

News

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
Lava Z71 launched in India at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 launched in India at Rs 6,299
Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition feature phone launched

News

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition feature phone launched
Lava A5 feature phone launched in India

News

Lava A5 feature phone launched in India
Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

News

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A70s ऑफलाइन मार्केट में 2 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Moto Z3 Play को मिला जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Essential Phone PH-1 को मिला फरवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच, जानें फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor ने Marvel X इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल को किया पेश, ये हैं खूबियां

Delhi Auto Expo 2020 : Reliance Jio ने पेश की कनेक्टेड कार टेक्नोलॉजी

News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
News
Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

News

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report
OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover