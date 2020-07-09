The Lava Z61 Pro smartphone has been launched in India. This is an entry-level phone from Lava, and is part of the company’s “Made in India” program. The key highlights of the device are a compact display, a 3,100mAh battery, a total of two cameras, and more. The Lava Z61 Pro price in India is set at Rs 5,774.

This Lava phone is for those who are budget conscious. If you are interested in buying one, then you will get it via online retailers and offline stores. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon. Lava will be selling the new smartphone in two color options, including Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Read on to know more about features and specifications of the Lava Z61 Pro.

Lava Z61 Pro: Specifications

The newly launched Lava Z61 Pro comes with a 5.45-inch LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The device has an old-school design, which is why it offers bezels on top and bottom. It is powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage option. The company has given an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device sports a total of two cameras – one on the front and another one is at the back. The rear camera setup includes a single 8-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash. For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for dual SIM, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

It supports USB OTG via a micro USB port. The company hasn’t revealed which Android version the new Lava phone is running. It is being rumored that the device might be running Android Pie. The older device from the brand was launched with Android Go edition. As for biometrics, the handset does not feature a fingerprint sensor. Therefore, users are only left with a face unlock option. Lastly, the newly launched Lava Z61 Pro smartphone packs a 3,100mAh battery.