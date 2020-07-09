comscore Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774: Check specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774: Check specifications
News

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774: Check specifications

News

The Lava Z61 Pro price in India is set at Rs 5,774. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 9:26 PM IST
Lava Z61 Pro

The Lava Z61 Pro smartphone has been launched in India. This is an entry-level phone from Lava, and is part of the company’s “Made in India” program. The key highlights of the device are a compact display, a 3,100mAh battery, a total of two cameras, and more. The Lava Z61 Pro price in India is set at Rs 5,774.

This Lava phone is for those who are budget conscious. If you are interested in buying one, then you will get it via online retailers and offline stores. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon. Lava will be selling the new smartphone in two color options, including Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Read on to know more about features and specifications of the Lava Z61 Pro.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Lava Z61 Pro: Specifications

The newly launched Lava Z61 Pro comes with a 5.45-inch LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The device has an old-school design, which is why it offers bezels on top and bottom. It is powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage option. The company has given an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device sports a total of two cameras – one on the front and another one is at the back. The rear camera setup includes a single 8-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash. For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for dual SIM, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

It supports USB OTG via a micro USB port. The company hasn’t revealed which Android version the new Lava phone is running. It is being rumored that the device might be running Android Pie. The older device from the brand was launched with Android Go edition. As for biometrics, the handset does not feature a fingerprint sensor. Therefore, users are only left with a face unlock option. Lastly, the newly launched Lava Z61 Pro smartphone packs a 3,100mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 9:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
News
Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

How to download and send WhatsApp animated stickers

How To

How to download and send WhatsApp animated stickers

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Features

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774

News

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
Vivo Z5x (2020) with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

News

Vivo Z5x (2020) with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

News

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced

News

Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced
Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

News

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 भारत में 5 कैमरा, 5020mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi ने किया टीज

चीनी स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर देने के लिए LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन!

इन सर्किल्स में भी मिलेंगे Airtel के सस्ते प्लान, 200 रुपये से कम है तीनों की कीमत

टिकटॉक की जगह लेने आया Taka Tak, क्या मिलेगी कामयाबी?

Poco M2 Pro की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठे सवाल, कंपनी ने दी सफाई

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
News
Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs
Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more
iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

News

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods
Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

News

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers