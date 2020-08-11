comscore Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 'ProudlyIndian' edition launched
The Lava Z61 Pro phone price in India is set at Rs 5,777, which is for the 2GB + 16GB variant. The same smartphone will be available in a Champagne Gold color variant. 

The Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian’ special editions have been launched in India, and these will soon be available via Flipkart and offline retailers. In order to celebrate the nation’s 74th Independence Day, the brand is offering these limited-edition phones with Proudly Indian logo embossed on the back or tri-color rear cover. Also Read - Lava Z61 Pro launched in India, price is set at Rs 5,774: Check specifications

The Lava Z61 Pro phone price in India is set at Rs 5,777, which is for the 2GB + 16GB variant. The same smartphone will be available in a Champagne Gold color variant. The Lava A5 and the Lava A9 feature phones come with a tri-colored back panel, and are available for Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,574, respectively. Also Read - Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida under government orders: Report

Lava Z61 Pro specifications

The Lava Z61 Pro comes with a 5.45-inch LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. It packs an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor, backed by 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage. The company has given an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The rear camera setup includes a single 8-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash. Also Read - Lava Pay launched as mobile payment solution for feature phones: Here is how it works without internet

For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options include dual SIM, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. It offers support for USB OTG via a micro USB port. As for biometrics, the handset does not feature a fingerprint sensor. Therefore, users are only left with a face unlock option. It packs a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition features

The Lava A5 is a feature phone and comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It offers support for dual-SIM, and ships with 32GB of built-in internal storage. Backing the device is a 1,000mAh Li-ion battery with support for super battery mode. This mode enables the device to last up to three days on a single charge. The phone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel primary camera with zoom and video recording feature.

It supports incoming texts in 22 languages. It also enables users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi. In addition, the phone features an instant torch, wireless FM with recording, USB connectivity, and Bluetooth.

Lava A9 specifications

The Lava A9 feature phone offers a 2.8-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) display. There is a 1.3-megapixel camera on the back. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with support for Bluetooth connectivity, FM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device sports a 1,700mAh battery, which the company says will last up to six days. It will be available with 4MB RAM and memory expansion up to 32GB.

