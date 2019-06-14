comscore Lava Z62 launched in India | Specifications | BGR India
Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer: Here is how to win one for free

Lava Z62 is a big screen smartphone with a 6-inch IPS display. It is available with 'Throw your TV away' offer and here is how you can one for free.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 4:40 PM IST
Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched Z62 as its new big-screen smartphone. The smartphone comes with a large 6-inch IPS display. The company call it the “future of entertainment” due to its viewing experience. Lava is not even sharing the price of the smartphone. But you can win one for free. As part of the announcement, Lava has launched a new campaign called ‘Throw your TV away’ offer. As part of this offer, lucky customers will be able to exchange their old TV to win a Lava Z62 for free.

Lava ‘Throw your TV away’ offer: All you need to know

The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. And it will be valid till stocks last. In order to win a Lava Z62 for free, customers need to register on the Z62 webpage (https://www.lavamobiles.com/tv-lao-phone-le-jao/). The registration for this offer begins on June 18, 2019 at 10:00AM IST. All registered users will have a chance to win free Lava Z62 until stocks last. Lava says no additional cost will be incurred by the customer on exchange.

Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499

Also Read

Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499

In the terms and conditions page, Lava notes that winners will select on first come first serve basis. The winners will be sent messages on their registered mobile number. Winners will need to keep their TV ready for exchange in order to get the new Lava Z62. Lava says the TV can be of any type and condition. All the winners need to do is visit the nearest service center with their TV and ID proof for exchange.

The winners will also get details of the nearest Lava service center from where the handsets need to be collected via SMS on registered mobile number. Lava has over 1,000 service centers around the country. In terms of specifications, Lava Z62 has a 6-inch display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Lava Z62 has a gradient finish design and it supports face unlock feature as well. There is dual camera setup with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel on the back. The camera supports AI studio mode and LED flash. It even comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and it is backed by a 3,380mAh battery.

