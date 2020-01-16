comscore Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299
  • Home
  • News
  • Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299
News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

The Lava Z71 smartphone comes with a price label of Rs 6,299 in India. It will ship with Android 9 Pie OS.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 5:15 PM IST
Lava Z71

The Lava Z71 smartphone has been launched in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 6,299. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart in two color variants. These include Steel Blue and Ruby Red with mirror finish design. As for the offers, Lava Z71 buyers can get Rs 1,200 cashback, which will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each. One will find these vouchers in the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio will also give up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one data voucher of 5GB per recharge. Talking about the phone’s features, the Lava Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will ship with Android 9 Pie OS. The entry-level phone supports both face unlock and a fingerprint scanner.

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Also Read

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

The device also offers a dedicated Google Assistant button. In terms of camera, you get a dual-camera system at the back, including a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. The setup is assisted by an LED Flash. For capturing selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera with support for soft flash. The phone’s camera app supports a professional mode as well as an AI studio mode.

The Lava Z71 will be available in a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and you can expand the storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset sports a 3,200mAh AI battery, which the company claims can last for one and a half-day on a single charge. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The latest entry-level phone from Lava supports dual SIM with 4G as well as VoLTE support.

Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

Also Read

Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head Product, Lava International Limited said, “We are happy to add Lava Z71 to our bouquet of phones. The data consumption of the budget phone users has increased exponentially. They want to upgrade to a smartphone with attractive features. The Lava Z71 caters to this requirement with its great collective of features, comprising of a notch display, dual cameras, face unlock and fingerprint scanner at a pocket-friendly price. This launch is yet another endeavor from Lava to fulfill its commitment of making advance smartphone technology available and affordable for all.”

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
News
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299
Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Deals

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19
Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers

News

Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers
Realme 5i gets first software update in India

News

Realme 5i gets first software update in India
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Real public Sale : Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Trending Technology News Today : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के 5G ट्रायल के लिए एप्लीकेशन देने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

गूगल इस साल मार्च से क्रोम ऐप्स को कहेगा गुडबाय

Tinder, Grindr और OkCupid जैसी डेटिंग ऐप्स लीक कर रही हैं यूजर्स का डाटा

Oppo F15 चार बैक कैमरों के साथ भारत में 19,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
News
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report
Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299