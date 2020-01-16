The Lava Z71 smartphone has been launched in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 6,299. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart in two color variants. These include Steel Blue and Ruby Red with mirror finish design. As for the offers, Lava Z71 buyers can get Rs 1,200 cashback, which will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each. One will find these vouchers in the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio will also give up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one data voucher of 5GB per recharge. Talking about the phone’s features, the Lava Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will ship with Android 9 Pie OS. The entry-level phone supports both face unlock and a fingerprint scanner.

The device also offers a dedicated Google Assistant button. In terms of camera, you get a dual-camera system at the back, including a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. The setup is assisted by an LED Flash. For capturing selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera with support for soft flash. The phone’s camera app supports a professional mode as well as an AI studio mode.

The Lava Z71 will be available in a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and you can expand the storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset sports a 3,200mAh AI battery, which the company claims can last for one and a half-day on a single charge. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The latest entry-level phone from Lava supports dual SIM with 4G as well as VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head Product, Lava International Limited said, “We are happy to add Lava Z71 to our bouquet of phones. The data consumption of the budget phone users has increased exponentially. They want to upgrade to a smartphone with attractive features. The Lava Z71 caters to this requirement with its great collective of features, comprising of a notch display, dual cameras, face unlock and fingerprint scanner at a pocket-friendly price. This launch is yet another endeavor from Lava to fulfill its commitment of making advance smartphone technology available and affordable for all.”