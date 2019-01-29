comscore
Lava Z92 with smart AI gaming mode launched: Price, specifications, features

Lava has partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,200 and 50GB data.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 1:30 PM IST
The Lava Z92 smartphone has launched in India with a budget price tag of Rs 9,999.  The smartphone comes in a single color option of Ocean Blue-Black Gradient finish. Lava claims that the handset is designed to capture extraordinary images using an AI Studio mode. This mode allows a user to capture photos using six different camera modes.

The Lava Z92 features a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood is a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset aided by 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB. It is fueled by a 3,260mAh battery, which is said to last up to 1.5 days on a single charge. The device also offers a smart AI gaming mode.

There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and a 13-megapixel rear camera, assisted by a dual LED flash. The handset offers Bokeh feature as well. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,200 and 50GB data. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. One can get up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Lava Z92 under the Z series. Keeping in mind the demand of consumers who look for higher performance, durability and a bigger screen along with great looks, we are excited to present our first offering of 2019, the Lava Z92. This smartphone is equipped with an Helio P22 octa-core processor for unrestricted multitasking,” Jasneet Singh, Head of Product- Smartphones, Lava International said.

