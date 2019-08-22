comscore Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Lava Z93 in association with Gameloft launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
News

Lava Z93 in association with Gameloft launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

The all-new Lava Z93 is touted as the gaming smartphone which supports a "Smart AI Gaming Mode" allowing users to increase the graphic acceleration for heavy games.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 2:08 PM IST
Lava Z93

Lava has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market in partnership with Gameloft. The all-new Lava Z93 is touted as the gaming smartphone which supports a “Smart AI Gaming Mode” allowing users to increase the graphic acceleration for heavy games. Lava’s partnership with Gameloft for Z93 will offer enhanced gaming experience of their popular games like Asphalt and Modern Combat.

“We are excited to introduce the Z93 for all the gamers looking for an exceptional gaming experience. The Z93 will enable users to play their favorite games seamlessly, without any lags or interruptions. Our association with Gameloft ensures an exceptional gaming experience for popular games like Modern Combat & Asphalt,” said Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International.

Lava Z93: Price in India, launch offers

The Lava Z93 will cost Rs 7,999 and will be made available across online, offline retail chains. The handset will be available in two glossy finish designs with Charcoal Blue and Royal Blue color options. Lava is bundling Rs 1,200 worth instant cash back offer with 50GB additional data for Reliance Jio prepaid users. The benefits of this scheme will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App. Furthermore, Jio prepaid users will get additional 4G data of 50GB on the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer: Here is how to win one for free

Also Read

Lava Z62 launched with 'Throw your TV away' offer: Here is how to win one for free

“We at Gameloft are excited to having partnered with Lava into bringing the best gaming experience unmatched in the category by carrying certain enhancements in Modern Combat 5 for Z93. The device comes with extremely good hardware specs which will allow it to establish itself as a strong gaming device in its category,” said Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian Sub-Continent, Gameloft.

Lava Z93: Specifications, features

The Lava Z93 features a waterdrop notch style display upfront. The screen used is a 6.22-inch HD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device comes powered by Helio P22 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. This is coupled with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users will also get microSD card ineffability option.

Lava A7 Wave feature phone with dual tone finish, 6 days battery life launched in India

Also Read

Lava A7 Wave feature phone with dual tone finish, 6 days battery life launched in India

On the camera front, the Lava Z93 offers 13-megapixel+2-megapixel dual rear camera with LED flash. The camera also comes with an AI studio mode allowing users to click pictures using 6 different camera modes. The phone also has a face unlock feature along with a physical rear fingerprint scanner. It runs the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The handset offers a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
News
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

News

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased; India launch on August 28

News

Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased; India launch on August 28
There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Gaming

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें क्या है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G90T के साथ होंगे लॉन्च, 29 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

LG K50S और K40S स्मार्टफोन हुए पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले फिर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें खूबियां

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है 6 महीने तक का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
News
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea
Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet