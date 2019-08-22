Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Lava has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market in partnership with Gameloft. The all-new Lava Z93 is touted as the gaming smartphone which supports a “Smart AI Gaming Mode” allowing users to increase the graphic acceleration for heavy games. Lava’s partnership with Gameloft for Z93 will offer enhanced gaming experience of their popular games like Asphalt and Modern Combat.

“We are excited to introduce the Z93 for all the gamers looking for an exceptional gaming experience. The Z93 will enable users to play their favorite games seamlessly, without any lags or interruptions. Our association with Gameloft ensures an exceptional gaming experience for popular games like Modern Combat & Asphalt,” said Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International.

Lava Z93: Price in India, launch offers

The Lava Z93 will cost Rs 7,999 and will be made available across online, offline retail chains. The handset will be available in two glossy finish designs with Charcoal Blue and Royal Blue color options. Lava is bundling Rs 1,200 worth instant cash back offer with 50GB additional data for Reliance Jio prepaid users. The benefits of this scheme will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App. Furthermore, Jio prepaid users will get additional 4G data of 50GB on the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan.

“We at Gameloft are excited to having partnered with Lava into bringing the best gaming experience unmatched in the category by carrying certain enhancements in Modern Combat 5 for Z93. The device comes with extremely good hardware specs which will allow it to establish itself as a strong gaming device in its category,” said Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian Sub-Continent, Gameloft.

Lava Z93: Specifications, features

The Lava Z93 features a waterdrop notch style display upfront. The screen used is a 6.22-inch HD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device comes powered by Helio P22 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. This is coupled with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users will also get microSD card ineffability option.

On the camera front, the Lava Z93 offers 13-megapixel+2-megapixel dual rear camera with LED flash. The camera also comes with an AI studio mode allowing users to click pictures using 6 different camera modes. The phone also has a face unlock feature along with a physical rear fingerprint scanner. It runs the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The handset offers a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging.