  Leaked build shows Gmail may soon get email bundling, other features of Inbox
Leaked build shows Gmail may soon get email bundling, other features of Inbox

Google plans to shut down Inbox sometime next month.

Image Credit: Google

Back in September last year, Google announced that it would be shutting down Inbox, its experimental email app/webmail frontend, in order to focus its efforts on Gmail. Inbox, which was announced in 2014, comes with many advanced and useful features that can make managing emails easier. And as Google gets ready to shutter Inbox sometime in March this year, it seems the technology major is already working to port some of Inbox’s goodness to Gmail.

As noted by XDA Developers, a Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of what’s claimed to be the internal testing build of Gmail’s Android app. It clearly shows Gmail having the new ‘Material Design’ UI, which started rolling out for the mobile version a few days ago. However, what’s even more interesting is that the screenshot shows a group of similar emails bundled together, which is a popular feature of Inbox. Also shown is the ability to ‘pin’ certain important emails to the top of the mail list for easier access and follow-up actions, another Inbox feature.

While there’s no information as to when exactly these Inbox features will make it to Gmail, it’s quite possible that Google will showcase them at its upcoming I/O 2019 developers conference. Also, since these features are common across both Inbox’s app and web frontend, it’s highly likely that they’ll be available for both Gmail’s apps (on iOS and Android) and webmail as well. Considering the fact that there’s just about a month left before Google pulls the curtains on Inbox, it can be assumed that the testing of Inbox’s features for Gmail is almost finished.

