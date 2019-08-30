comscore Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo
Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Let's hope the new iPhone 11 models come with rainbow color logo.

  Published: August 30, 2019 6:13 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Case leak

Photo: 9to5Mac

Apple will launch its 2019 iPhone lineup at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10. The iPhone maker started sending official invites for the event yesterday and it will start at 10.30PM IST. At the event, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models. It could be called iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If these names turn out to be true then this will be the first time that iPhone models are getting ‘Pro’ branding like their Android counterparts.

The invite sent by Apple reads “By Innovation Only” and hints at new colors for iPhone models. It also suggests big changes coming to the camera setup on the device. However, it seems Apple will also reposition its logo on the iPhone this year. The photos posted to Slashleaks of purported iPhone 11 case indicate Apple logo will be moved downwards. It also suggests that the logo will be centered vertically and horizontally.

Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10; company sends official invites

Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10; company sends official invites

The big change coming with the 2019 iPhone lineup is the triple camera system. The leaks suggest that these cameras will be placed in a square camera housing with a prominent protrusion. Apple might be repositioning its logo to accommodate this triple camera system. With the current position of the logo, the camera bump might interfere with the leaf that sits on top of Apple branding. By moving the logo to the lower part of the chassis, Apple might be reminding users that it now supports bi-directional wireless charging.

This will allow AirPods users to charge their wireless earbuds simply by placing it on the back of the iPhone. A Foxconn employee claimed that Apple will get rid of the ‘iPhone’ text from the back of the device completely this year. Apple has already gotten rid of the FCC certification details with the new iPhone models. By getting rid of the ‘iPhone’ branding, Apple will have a clean smartphone depicting only the logo. There are also rumors of Apple including a rainbow color logo on the iPhone this year.

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

The leaks so far depict that Apple might have major aesthetic changes planned for 2019 iPhone lineup this year. There are reports of Apple dropping blue and coral from iPhone XR‘s successor and might instead offer a green and lavender color models. The cases seen in this leaked image look like official Apple cases but they are actually fakes/clones. With iPhone users holding onto their flagship for longer duration, Apple needs more than innovation to sell truckload of iPhones this year.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 6:13 PM IST

