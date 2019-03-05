Lego reveals its own foldable product to take on the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Lego Group, the Danish company that is responsible for world popular Lego toys just posted a surprise teaser on its official Twitter handle. As part of the teaser, the company went about trolling the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the recently revealed foldable smartphone from the South Korea electronics and smartphone giant Samsung. The teaser tweet came with a caption revealing some important points about the upcoming competing product from the toy maker. According to the caption, the device comes with “a stunning 5-inch cover display” while completing the trolling by revealing that it isn’t a rival foldable smartphone.

Instead, the company put all this effort to advertise its new “11-inch pop-up storybook” that is about 5-inch in size in the folded state. The second line of the caption pushes the trolling attempt further by stating that the device is aimed for “creative play that never runs out of battery” comparing the storybook with a smartphone.

Taking into account the parameters of unfolded state and the battery life, the Lego Fold manages to beat the Samsung Galaxy Fold easily with the Lego Fold transforming from 5-inch to 11-inch storybook along with as previously mentioned, a battery “that never runs out”. It is refreshing to see a toy maker regain the higher ground in the world where smartphones and tablets are rapidly replacing toys as the primary source of entertainment for kids.

A report by The Verge goes on to compare both the products in other aspects including the build quality, operating system, and the pricing. As noted in the report, the Samsung Galaxy Fold manages to win in the build section along with Android 9 Pie actually being a more capable platform than what we know as the Lego platform. Talking about the pricing, the Lego Fold at its $69.99 price tag wins hands down against the Galaxy Fold with a price tag of about $2,000.