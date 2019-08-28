Lenovo has launched two new gaming laptops in India, which falls under the company’s Legion series. The newly launched 15-inch Legion Y740 laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,29,990. The Legion Y540 also comes with a 15-inch display, and will cost Rs 69,990. Apart from Lenovo laptops, the company also unveiled H500 and H300 stereo gaming headsets. Additionally, the brand also showcased T730 and T530 gaming desktops, M500 RGB gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard.

The latest Lenovo Legion range is available for purchase via Lenovo.com, leading e-tailers and the Lenovo stores across India. The Lenovo Legion Y740 comes with fully customizable RGB lighting behind the keyboard and inside the thermal venting. It is powered by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, optional Dolby Vision-enabled displays. It packs a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor. The Lenovo Legion Y740 display offers support for up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Legion Y540, on the other hand, sports a 15-inch FHD display, which supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, 300nits of brightness, and an IPS Antiglare screen. It is powered by a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor, backed by up to 1TB SSD. It also comes with Harman Kardon speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Lenovo says that it “is a step up for mainstream gamers on the go, boosted by up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6G GDDR6 GPU and more power on a single charge.”

Speaking at the launch, Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “This new breed of gamers live a multi-faceted life that balances work, family and social life, and are connected by their passion for gaming. Which is why our Legion portfolio, co-created with gamers, is designed to look just as great in a living room as it would in a conference room. This new gaming line-up is engineered to handle the toughest gaming tournaments while retaining a clean aesthetic that won’t feel out of place in any environment.”