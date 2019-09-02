comscore Lenovo A6 Note key specs revealed on Flipkart | BGR India
Lenovo A6 Note key specs revealed on Flipkart

The key specifications were revealed on a Flipkart listing page that essentially is a promotion of the upcoming Lenovo A6 Note.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 6:10 PM IST
Lenovo A6 Note Flipkart listing

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo is planning to launch K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones alongside Z6 Pro on September 5. And now it seems we have a look at the specs of the A6 Note a couple of days before the launch is set to take place. The key specifications were revealed on a Flipkart listing page that essentially is a promotion of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone would feature a 6.09-inch 88 percent screen-to-body ratio dewdrop display. This will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that the promotion material claims can last for two days. It will also come with 10W fast charging.

For security it will have face unlock and fingerprint sensors, it will also feature a dual-SIM slots along with a dedicated MicroSD slot for SD cards up to 256GB. Speaking about the camera, it is set to have a dual-rear camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel sensor combination. The front will have a 5 megapixel AI beauty enabled camera for selfies. There is another graphic that breaks down the battery backup bit. It is set to have 426 hours of standby time, 92 hours of playback, 40 hours of calling, or 14 hours of video playback.

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India, launch set for September 5

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India, launch set for September 5

Lenovo claims that the face unlock will only require 0.3 seconds to unlock the phone, but as always the security aspect of it is lower than the fingerprint scanner. The rear camera are defined as AI Dual Camera that come with a f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera will come with the bokeh effect feature and the lens cover is apparently made of sapphire glass. The Lenovo A6 Note camera will also support Full HD or 1080P video recording.

Under the hood it is set to have a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, which is a Mediatek Helio P22 processor. As for the GPU it will feature a GE8320 that will apparently work to enhance both games and images on the smartphone. The smartphone with these specs, will probably be priced into the budget segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 6:10 PM IST

