Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

The Lenovo A7 smartphone has been unveiled with budget specifications. While Lenovo is yet to officially announce the device, Unisoc has revealed the features on Twitter. The latest smartphone from the company comes with a 6.07-inch display, Unisoc chipset, removable battery, and a 4,000mAh battery. Lenovo is offering the device in two colors, black and blue.

Lenovo A7 features, specifications

The Lenovo A7 packs a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor under the hood. It is paired with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU. There is a 6.07-inch display with an 87 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The handset flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS, instead of the latest Android 10 OS. Lenovo will reportedly be selling the handset with 2GB RAM option. There is also a fingerprint reader at the backside of the device. The Lenovo A7 comes with a 4,000mAh removable battery.

The brand claims that the device can deliver 10 hours of audio playback, 57 hours of talktime, 416 hours of standby and 84 hours of music playback time. As far as cameras are concerned, the device has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. The camera is assisted by an LED flash, and it supports AI scene recognition. On the front, the company has added a 5-megapixel for capturing selfies. This information comes from ITHome. The company is yet to reveal the pricing, sale and availability details of its latest budget phone.

Besides, Lenovo and Motorola recently extended warranty of their smartphones and accessories until May 31. The companies will offer this extended free global warranty for up to 75 days extra through May 31, 2020 for all products. The warranty of its family of products coming to an end between March 15 through April 30, 2020 will be given extension till May 31.