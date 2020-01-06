comscore Lenovo announces 3 new Laptops ahead of CES 2020 | BGR India
Lenovo announces 3 new laptops ahead of CES 2020; ThinkCentre M90a All-in-One PC and more

The company will officially unveil the new All in One computer and the 2 new laptops at CES 2020 soon.

  Updated: January 6, 2020 11:57 AM IST
The 2020 edition of the consumer electronics show is just around the corner. Ahead of the event, some brands have already started announcing new products that will soon be unveiled at the event. One of the brands, Lenovo, recently announced the new Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a All-in-one (AIO) PC. The brand also announced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga models. The new machines will feature 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and more.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO PC

The new ThinkCentre M90a PC will feature a big 23.9-inch FHD display and will be powered by the new 10th Gen Intel Core U i7 vPro Processor. The machine will have 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB HDD or 1TB M.2 OPAL SSD storage. There is an AMD Radeon 625 GPU on board for graphics. The desktop will also feature Lenovo’s hidden cable management. The machine will feature WiFi 6 support and have two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port and a 3-in-1 card reader.

Lenovo will also feature its PivacyGuard on the desktop. This will do things like protect sensitive information and automatically blur the screen. Moreover, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO will also feature Lenovo ThinkShield, an end-to-end security solution.  Further, the machine will also have various I/O ports, WiFi 6, optional services, Dolby Atmos speaker system and more. The ThinkCentre M90a is priced at about USD 1099 (about Rs 79,000) and is expected to be available starting June 2020.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Two more laptops from the brand are the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the Lenovo Yoga 5. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon features a 14.1-inch HDR400 LP UHD IPS display. There is a 10th Gen Intel Core U i7 vPro processor and Intel UHD 620 GPU for graphics. Further, there is up to 16GB DDR3 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD storage. There is also support for WiFi 6 (802.11 AX), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE CAT9 and 16. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon also features an IR webcam with ThinkShutter and a backlit keyboard.

ThinkPad Yoga Gen 5

Apart from the new ThinkPad, the Lenovo Yoga Gen 5 will feature a 14-inch HDR400 UHD display. The Yoga 5 will be powered by an Intel 10th Gen Core U processor. There is an integrated Intel UHD graphics 620 GPU. Further, there is up to 16GB DDR3 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD storage. Support for WiFi 6 (802.11 AX), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE CAT9 and 16 is given here too. There is a backlit keyboard and an IR webcam. A Dolby Atmos speaker system and four 360-degree microphones are also present.

  Published Date: January 6, 2020 11:12 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 6, 2020 11:57 AM IST

