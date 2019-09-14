comscore Lenovo Carme smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check features
  Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India: Price in India, features
Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India: Price in India, features

The new Carme (HW25P) smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 3,499. Customers can purchase the wearable via Flipkart and Croma. The new Lenovo smartwatch will go on sale from September 15.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch

Lenovo recently launched five audio products in India. Now, the company has launched a new Lenovo Carme smartwatch in the country. The new Carme (HW25P) smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 3,499. Customers can purchase the wearable via Flipkart and Croma. The new Lenovo smartwatch will go on sale from September 15.

The latest fitness smartwatch from the company comes with a 1.3-inch IPS color display, 2.5D curved design and one-touch sensor. It is also IP68 rated, meaning the wearable is waterproof and dustproof. Lenovo is offering the smart fitness tracker in only two color variants, including Black and Green. The brand claims that the Lenovo Carme can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

It also offers support for pedometer, 24 hours heart rate monitor and sleep monitor. The watch has 8 sports mode, which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling. The other features of the smartwatch are weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, the Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Commenting on the launch, CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said, “Lenovo has always met the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that serve their aspirations. In a hyper-connected world, the youth aspires to simplify their lives with a mere finger swipe. Owing to the needs of the tech-savvy generation, Lenovo Carme brings alive the latest technology with a unique combination of trendy design and wide array of smart features. We are hopeful that just like our previous launches, Lenovo Carme will also be well accepted by the India market.”

