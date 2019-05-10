Lenovo Ego smartwatch with 20-day battery life and heart-monitoring launched in India: Price, features

Lenovo is jumping into the smartwatch segment in India with the launch of its Ego digital smartwatch in the country. The digital smartwatch comes at a time when the global smartwatch market is growing at nearly 50 percent year-over-year growth and brands like Xiaomi and Huami have shown a way forward for other players in the Indian market. Lenovo is trying to capitalize on the success of Xiaomi and Amazfit with its Ego smartwatch, which has a true watch design and is affordably priced for Indian consumers.

Lenovo Ego is priced at Rs 1,999, which puts it in the same league as that of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4. The digital smartwatch will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Croma starting May 10. Lenovo is calling the Ego as a device that bridges the gap between smartphones and wearables but it comes with features that are standard for wearables in this price segment. The Ego is capable of tracking steps, calories burnt like most other fitness trackers but it has an edge.

It has a design similar to that of Casio’s G-Shock series with four pushers and a chunky look. It supports continuous heart-rate monitoring, has a scientific sleep monitor and is water resistant up to 50 meters. It connects with mobile devices via Lenovo Life apps and can be used for functions such as remote camera and vibration-based notifications.

“Wearable technologies have emerged as the next big consumer electronics market in India and is expected to grow at a fast pace. With Lenovo EGO, we aim to acquire a 15% share of India’s market and establish a fitness network encouraging people to be fitter, healthier and happier. Lenovo EGO brings a full-featured digital smartwatch with extensive compatibility across mobile platforms, long lasting battery and ultimate remote camera feature providing a better fitness experience to consumers,” said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

One of the big reasons that smartwatches never caught traction among consumers is that they had a ridiculously bad battery life. The Ego from Lenovo is rated to last up to 20 days and weighs around 45 grams. It comes with a black rubber buckle strap with 42mm watch face and a night light to view the display in dark. At Rs 1,999, Lenovo Ego smartwatch wants to be watch first and digital fitness tracker second.