comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Ego smartwatch with 20-day battery life and heart-monitoring launched in India: Price, features
News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch with 20-day battery life and heart-monitoring launched in India: Price, features

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch is designed like a regular wrist watch and offers functions of a fitness tracker.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 10:34 AM IST
LENOVO HX07 EGO main

Lenovo is jumping into the smartwatch segment in India with the launch of its Ego digital smartwatch in the country. The digital smartwatch comes at a time when the global smartwatch market is growing at nearly 50 percent year-over-year growth and brands like Xiaomi and Huami have shown a way forward for other players in the Indian market. Lenovo is trying to capitalize on the success of Xiaomi and Amazfit with its Ego smartwatch, which has a true watch design and is affordably priced for Indian consumers.

Lenovo Ego is priced at Rs 1,999, which puts it in the same league as that of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4. The digital smartwatch will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Croma starting May 10. Lenovo is calling the Ego as a device that bridges the gap between smartphones and wearables but it comes with features that are standard for wearables in this price segment. The Ego is capable of tracking steps, calories burnt like most other fitness trackers but it has an edge.

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W launched exclusively on Amazon India: Price, features

Also Read

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W launched exclusively on Amazon India: Price, features

It has a design similar to that of Casio’s G-Shock series with four pushers and a chunky look. It supports continuous heart-rate monitoring, has a scientific sleep monitor and is water resistant up to 50 meters. It connects with mobile devices via Lenovo Life apps and can be used for functions such as remote camera and vibration-based notifications.

“Wearable technologies have emerged as the next big consumer electronics market in India and is expected to grow at a fast pace. With Lenovo EGO, we aim to acquire a 15% share of India’s market and establish a fitness network encouraging people to be fitter, healthier and happier. Lenovo EGO brings a full-featured digital smartwatch with extensive compatibility across mobile platforms, long lasting battery and ultimate remote camera feature providing a better fitness experience to consumers,” said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

One of the big reasons that smartwatches never caught traction among consumers is that they had a ridiculously bad battery life. The Ego from Lenovo is rated to last up to 20 days and weighs around 45 grams. It comes with a black rubber buckle strap with 42mm watch face and a night light to view the display in dark. At Rs 1,999, Lenovo Ego smartwatch wants to be watch first and digital fitness tracker second.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
News
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

News

Moto E6 features, specifications leaked
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China
Lenovo Z6 Pro with quad camera appears in a video

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with quad camera appears in a video

हिंदी समाचार

इन Apple iPhone डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक, यहां से खरीदें

Asus ZenFone 6 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की Apple को टक्कर: iPhone से Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL पर स्विच करने पर मिल रहे हैं 42 हजार रुपये

Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills की याद में बनाया गया डूडल

32 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत पर अगले हफ्ते लॉन्च होगा Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट, जानें कीमत

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
News
Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle