Lenovo foldable device spotted in patent filings

Lenovo patent filing reveals book-like design for 2-in-1 foldable device

  • Published: January 24, 2019 11:53 AM IST
The likes of Samsung, Huawei, LG, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola are believed to be working on foldable devices. Hence, multiple foldable devices with different designs are expected to release this year. A Lenovo patent that was applied in December 2017 with United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and published in July 2018 has been spotted by Windows Latest. It reveals a new tablet design with a foldable screen.

The patent describes the device as “A portable information device capable of securing the appearance quality or the durability of products while having a foldable configuration.” The images of the device reveals it can be opened like a book since it features a hinge at the center area for folding. Opening the device will present users with a large screen area to use it as a tablet.

The above design does appear very interesting, but readers should be aware of the fact that various companies are known for filing design patents for future products. However, most of them may not end up as final products. Hence, it is advisable to wait for further reports to confirm whether Lenovo is really working on the above shown device.

Lenovo-owned Motorola too is reportedly working on a foldable phone. In fact, recently spotted patent documents have revealed that the company may soon revive the Motorola RAZR V3 clamshell into a futuristic foldable phone. The patent images of the so-called Motorola RAZR 2019 had revealed that it features two halves outwardly with a hinge in between and in the inner view reveals an elongated display which can fold when the device is folded.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Impressions

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung will announce its Galaxy Flex/Fold foldable device by March or early in Q2 this year. The appearance of the device is currently under the wraps. However, Xiaomi has already revealed foldable device to the world by releasing a hands-on video of the pre-production unit. Xiaomi’s device will be debuting as the world’s first smartphone dual foldable design.

