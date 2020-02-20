Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new HD 116 wireless headphones in India, which comes with EQ technology. The headphones carry a price tag of Rs 2,499 in India. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP. It comes equipped with dual EQ mode, and there is also a standard mode. The company says wireless headphones support EQ tech with extra bass, to switch between pure bass and extra bass.

EQ mode will let you switch between two modes by pressing a single button. The new Lenovo headphones can give up to 24 hours playing time with 240H standby time, the company said. HD 116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.

“HD 116 is designed to offer a seamless experience of sound quality and wireless convenience to customers. The latest product offering is a classic amalgamation of sturdy look, superior quality, great sound output, and strong Bluetooth connectivity, XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing’s authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India, said around the launch.

“In India, there are limited choices for millennials when it comes to opting for excellent audio experiences at an economical price. We have great expectations from the Indian market, and we strongly believe that this innovation will help in addressing the overall demand of the customers,” he added.

Adding to this, Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited, said, “After receiving an overwhelming response around the previously launched audio devices from Lenovo in India in 2019, we are all set to welcome the upgraded version of audio devices inbuilt with EQ Technology. HD 116 is one of the promising products which will enhance the overall audio experience at an interesting price point.”