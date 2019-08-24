comscore Lenovo K10 Note: Lenovo to launch 'Note' series on September 5
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo India schedules 'Note' series smartphone launch event on September 5
News

Lenovo India schedules 'Note' series smartphone launch event on September 5

News

In May 209, the Lenovo K9 Note was launched quietly by the company. It was essentially a slight upgrade over Lenovo's last year launch K9.

  • Published: August 24, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Lenovo A5 Back

Lenovo has sent out invites for a new smartphone launch in India on September 5. The ‘block your date’ media invitation writes “#KillerNote on September 5 2019”, which suggests the company will launch a new smartphone in the Note series. The last Note series phone was launched in May, and it was the Lenovo K9 Note. We are assuming that there might be a successor to it, probably the Lenovo K10 Note.

The Lenovo K9 Note was launched quietly by the company. It was essentially a slight upgrade over Lenovo‘s last year launch K9. The smartphone had 18:9 aspect ratio display, a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It came with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lenovo A5, Lenovo K9 First Impressions: Solid contenders for budget segment

Also Read

Lenovo A5, Lenovo K9 First Impressions: Solid contenders for budget segment

Last year in October, Lenovo did a comeback event and launched two new budget smartphones in India after almost a year of silence. The Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 were launched to take on Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 6 series of phones. The Lenovo A5 was priced at Rs 5,999 (2GB RAM) and Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM). The K9, on the other hand, was priced at Rs 8,999.

Lenovo K9 Specifications and Features

Ahead of the expected Lenovo K10 Note launch, here’s a recap of the Lenovo K9 features and specifications. It comes with a big 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 720×1440 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core chipset. It will be made available in two variants of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The microSD card expandability is also present on the Lenovo K9.

Watch Video: Lenovo K8 Note Review

The Lenovo K9 comes with quad-rear camera setup, which includes 13-megapixel+5-megapixel lens combination with AI capabilities, bokeh mode at the back, and the same combination on the front as well. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Features Lenovo K9 Lenovo A5
Price 8999 5999
Chipset MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.7-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP 13MP
Front Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9

8999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core
Dual 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 24, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
News
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite

Gaming

Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

News

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India

News

LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India
Motorola One Action First Impressions

Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में क्या है अंतर

Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus की कीमत Amazon.in, Nokia.com पर हुई कम

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy A30s की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Chandrayaan-2 ने चांद की 2,650KM की दूरी से तस्वीर खींची, ISRO ने की शेयर

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
News
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6
These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

News

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India
Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report
HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over

News

HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over