Lenovo has sent out invites for a new smartphone launch in India on September 5. The ‘block your date’ media invitation writes “#KillerNote on September 5 2019”, which suggests the company will launch a new smartphone in the Note series. The last Note series phone was launched in May, and it was the Lenovo K9 Note. We are assuming that there might be a successor to it, probably the Lenovo K10 Note.

The Lenovo K9 Note was launched quietly by the company. It was essentially a slight upgrade over Lenovo‘s last year launch K9. The smartphone had 18:9 aspect ratio display, a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It came with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Last year in October, Lenovo did a comeback event and launched two new budget smartphones in India after almost a year of silence. The Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 were launched to take on Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 6 series of phones. The Lenovo A5 was priced at Rs 5,999 (2GB RAM) and Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM). The K9, on the other hand, was priced at Rs 8,999.

Lenovo K9 Specifications and Features

Ahead of the expected Lenovo K10 Note launch, here’s a recap of the Lenovo K9 features and specifications. It comes with a big 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 720×1440 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core chipset. It will be made available in two variants of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The microSD card expandability is also present on the Lenovo K9.

The Lenovo K9 comes with quad-rear camera setup, which includes 13-megapixel+5-megapixel lens combination with AI capabilities, bokeh mode at the back, and the same combination on the front as well. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Features Lenovo K9 Lenovo A5 Price 8999 5999 Chipset MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.7-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP 8MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

