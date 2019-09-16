Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

At the starting of this month, Lenovo launched three new smartphones in India – the Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note. This was company’s biggest launch of the year in India for 2019. While the A6 Note and Z6 Pro are already up on sale, the Lenovo K10 Note will be made available today for the first time on Flipkart.

The Lenovo K10 Note is a direct competitor for smartphones like Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Lenovo‘s own Motorola One Action. Priced at starting Rs 13,999, the K10 Note offers segment’s first 2X optical zoom in the rear camera. The Lenovo K10 sale on Flipkart will take place at 12:00PM and here’s everything you need to know.

Price in India, offers

The Lenovo K10 Note comes in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The high-end 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 15,999. It will go on sale today at 12:00Pm on Flipkart. Lenovo is offering bundled Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer along with the K10 as well.

Specifications, features

The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

In the camera department, the K10 Note flaunts a triple rear camera setup with the highlight of 2x optical zoom in its price segment. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other specifications include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It’ll also offer Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Features Lenovo K10 Note Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+8MP+5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4050mAh