Lenovo is gearing up to launch new smartphones in India. The company is all set to launch the Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones alongside Z6 Pro on September 5. Just yesterday, key specifications of the A6 Note device surfaced online. Now, full specifications of the K10 Note has been spotted on Flipkart, just a couple of days before the launch is set to take place.

Moreover, live images (by Pulse91) of the same handset have also surfaced on the web. The images show notched display and triple rear cameras. The Lenovo K10 Note will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Flipkart listing confirmed that the handset will arrive with a tall 6.3-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset will sport a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the new Lenovo device will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The listing doesn’t reveal the RAM and storage details. A few reports suggest that the Lenovo K10 Note might come with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage options.

On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera selfie camera. The setup will also support modes like bokeh and beauty. On the rear side, the handset features a triple camera setup, which includes a 16-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for Super Bokeh Effect.

The camera setup also offers support for a Super Night mode, which should help offer better low-light shots. The rear camera setup will be assisted by an LED flash. The Lenovo K10 Note will offer a big 4,050mAh battery. The handset might support for 15W fast charging as well. Connectivity options of the upcoming Lenovo phone include a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and a Game mode. The handset is liekly to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone will be available in two colors , including Knight Black and Stardust Blue.